Dear GhanaWeb: My stepfather impregnated me

Pregnant Woman File photo of a pregnant woman

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I desperately need your help as I find myself in a difficult situation. My stepfather has impregnated me, and my mother is completely unaware of what has happened.

Initially, I was considering terminating the pregnancy, but I received a prophecy advising me against it.

I feel like I'm in a nightmare, and I don't know what to do.

Can you offer me any advice on how to handle this situation?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

