Dear GhanaWeb: My wife gets very violent when we get into a fight

Dear GhanaWeb,
I am writing to seek guidance and advice regarding a distressing situation I am facing in my marriage. Whenever my wife and I engage in heated arguments, her behaviour turns violent. She resorts to physically pushing me and, at times, even resorts to hitting me.
I find myself in a difficult predicament because if I were to respond in the same manner, it would mean reciprocating violence towards my wife, which I strongly believe is not the solution.
This situation deeply disturbs me, and I am unsure about how to handle it. I am reaching out to seek support and guidance on what steps I should take to address this issue effectively.
Thank you for your assistance.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BB
