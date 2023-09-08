Dear GhanaWeb: My wife has become a sex addict; I'm worried

A file photo

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife and I decided to have sex four times a week so we wouldn’t be too familiarized and fed up with it.



My wife accepted these rules but later requested that we move it from four times a week to every day. I agreed to it because it made me feel that she enjoyed it anytime we had sex thus, I was good at it.



Initially, anytime we were intimate, we went three to four rounds but as the day went by, I realised I was going more than the normal sex rounds. I related it to a new change in me. Also, I used to hear weird vibration sounds deep in the night which I ignored and related to something else.



I know sex is mostly enjoyed at night but with my wife, she wants to do it at any chance she gets. On weekdays, after enjoying it at night, she wants to have it early in the morning before we both go to work.



I don’t want to talk about weekends because it is bad and because of that, I always have to come up with an excuse to leave home.



On one fateful day, I was cleaning up our bedroom and I came across sex toys and aphrodisiacs. This is when it dawned on me that, the vibration was my wife masturbating after our intimacy, and the sudden sex power I generated was from the aphrodisiacs my wife has been secretly giving me.

Where from this addiction? Is it that I am not giving her what she wants?



I need answers, please



ED/OGB



