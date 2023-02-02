0
Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is mistreating me after I signed a prenuptial agreement

Dear GhanaWeb,

Before our marriage, my wife insisted that I sign some documents outlining who would be responsible for my properties and finances if we divorced.

Even the amount she requested is hefty.

It has been four years since our marriage, and lately, she has been acting distant, weird, and irritated.

She yells at me uncontrollably. I don't know what she is trying to do.

Is she going to leave me soon?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

