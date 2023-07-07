1
Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is suffocating me

Dear GhanaWeb,

I'm feeling suffocated by my wife's constant invasion of my personal space.

She has a habit of walking in on me, even when I'm using the washroom, and she often goes through my belongings like my bag and wardrobe.

It's become increasingly frustrating, especially since she laughs it off when I ask her about it, claiming there are no suspicions of infidelity.

I'm unsure how to address this issue without causing offense, but I believe it's essential to have an open and honest conversation with her about boundaries and the importance of respecting each other's privacy.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

