Dear GhanaWeb: My wife isn't conceiving after six years of trying and I am worried

Dear GhanaWeb,

It's been almost six years since my wife and I started trying to have a baby, and nothing's happened yet. I'm really starting to worry.



She's been to the doctor and so have I. Everything seems fine, but it's just not happening. I don't know what to do. We've talked about IVF, but that's expensive and has no guarantee. And honestly, I'm not ready for that yet.



I don't know how to support her through this. It's hard for me to understand how she feels because I can't even imagine what it's like to want to have a child so badly and not be able to. She's been putting on a brave face, but I know she's hurting.



I love her so much, but I'm starting to feel like we're not meant to have kids. Maybe this is some kind of sign. I don't know what to do or how to feel anymore.



Please help.

