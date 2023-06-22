Dear GhanaWeb: My wife only has sex with me when she desires it

File photo of a couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife selectively engages in sexual activity based solely on her own desires in our marital dynamic, disregarding any attempts I make to initiate intimacy.



She actively resists my advances, sometimes even going so far as to withdraw to a different room to spend the night, keeping a distance from me both physically and emotionally. I find that this is how I am consistently met with rejection.



I am deeply disappointed by this pattern of behaviour because it makes me feel as though my basic needs in our sacred union are being disregarded or undervalued.



I now doubt the importance of my needs and their place within the framework of our marriage because of the gap between our desires and the lack of reciprocation that has developed in our relationship.



Given the seriousness of this situation, I sincerely seek advice on how to approach my wife about this delicate subject.

I long for a conversation that encourages an atmosphere of understanding and empathy while allowing us to candidly and openly discuss the underlying issues.



