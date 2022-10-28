Dear GhanaWeb: My wife satisfies her sexual desires by watching porn

File photo of a concerned man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been married for two years and started a new job recently. Since then, I haven't been able to devote much time to my wife, a journalist who travels mostly for work assignments.



With a less demanding job, I used to ensure that I found time for her during the weekends at least, but finding quality time has become a task for both of us.



I recently discovered she was watching porn while using her laptop; frankly, I was disgusted by the discovery. Is this because I have not been able to satisfy her sexual desires?

Please guide me.



