Dear GhanaWeb: My wife stopped having sex with me for having a long manhood

Mon, 14 Nov 2022

Dear Ghanaweb

I am getting a little confused with my wife. I was a virgin at 40 and a serious Christian when I met my wife. In fact, I wanted to remain chaste till after marriage, but she doubted the size of my organ and threatened to leave me if I refused to let her see and feel the size.

Even after showing it to her when it wasn't erected, she demanded sex to be sure.

She now complains my organ is too long and strong when erected. I have tried all styles of positions with her but she still complains.

I want to try another lady to confirm if I am really that long since I never had an affair before her but my strong Christian values discourage me.

Confused.

Thanks.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
