Dear GhanaWeb: My wife walks around in her underwear and it embarrasses me

Dear GhanaWeb,

I don't like the fact that my wife, with whom I have been married for seven years, still wanders the house in only her panties.



She has heard me tell her several times, but she finds it humorous that I would complain, especially since we both live alone.



I don't find it attractive. Your suggestion, please.

