Dear GhanaWeb: My wife wants to date a younger man and it's my fault

Mon, 12 Dec 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife recently asked me a question, and I'm not sure how to respond. She inquired whether I would mind if she "had an intimate connection" with a younger man."

I had given her my support when we married so that she could meet other people because I was always travelling, but I am back home now.

I get the impression she's inquisitive and desires an open relationship now, although she was against it when I brought it up to her in the beginning.

Please let me know how I can change her mind without making a fuss about it.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.

