Dear GhanaWeb: She mentioned the counsellor’s name while we were having sex

A worried man

Dear GhanaWeb:

My wife and I dated for five years, and throughout those years, we decided not to have sex until we got married. We didn’t want the relationship to be boring, hence, there was romance and other stuff.



We decided to get married and started with the preparations. She introduced me to a man who was in his 50s and according to her, the man was her godfather. I liked the man the first time we met because he was an interesting person.



Aside from our marriage counsellor, we sometimes meet with this man for marriage tips. I always enjoyed our sessions with him.



So yes, we got married and I couldn’t wait to have sex with my wife; five years without sex is not easy.



I wanted our honeymoon to be special so we travelled to Italy for our honeymoon.

The night I was waiting came and things were going smoothly until I heard her mention the counsellor’s name while she moaned. “Mr. Benjamin”, like how?



It wasn’t once but the name was mentioned several times. I stopped and asked her why she was mentioning the counsellor’s name and she told me she never mentioned his godfather’s name.



I know what I heard and I can swear that I heard the counsellor’s name.



Your husband is having sex with you and you mention another man’s name. Is this normal?



I need explanations for this, please.

