Dear GhanaWeb: Should I have sex with my sister's husband?

Dear GhanaWeb,
I am a 30-year-old married woman with children. I had a happy married life until my husband met with an accident, which left him physically challenged.
Now, the problem is that he can't satisfy me sexually, even if he's willing and I am craving sex.
In fact, I have started fantasizing about my brother-in-law, who is a divorcee and keeps visiting our house. I think it would be immoral but a convenient arrangement for both of us.
Should I approach him and tell him about this?
Please advise me.
