2
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: Should I have sex with my sister's husband?

Woman In Bed 4.png File photo of a woman in bed

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a 30-year-old married woman with children. I had a happy married life until my husband met with an accident, which left him physically challenged.

Now, the problem is that he can't satisfy me sexually, even if he's willing and I am craving sex.

In fact, I have started fantasizing about my brother-in-law, who is a divorcee and keeps visiting our house. I think it would be immoral but a convenient arrangement for both of us.

Should I approach him and tell him about this?

Please advise me.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Related Articles: