Dear GhanaWeb: The girl I like leaves me to talk to strangers whenever I go on a walk with her

Dear GhanaWeb,
I've been seeing this girl for several months now, and we're developing feelings for each other. However, there's something that's been bothering me.
Whenever we're out for a walk and a car pulls over to talk to her, she leaves me to have the conversation with them.
Despite this, she says she wants us to be in a relationship. Is it common for a woman to behave like this towards someone she's thinking of dating?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
