Dear GhanaWeb: The girl I like leaves me to talk to strangers whenever I go on a walk with her

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I've been seeing this girl for several months now, and we're developing feelings for each other. However, there's something that's been bothering me.

Whenever we're out for a walk and a car pulls over to talk to her, she leaves me to have the conversation with them.

Despite this, she says she wants us to be in a relationship. Is it common for a woman to behave like this towards someone she's thinking of dating?

