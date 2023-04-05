Dear GhanaWeb: The girl I'm dating has slept with 12 men that approached her

File photo of a couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am currently in a relationship with a woman who seems unable to refuse any man who approaches her.



She has been sexually involved with almost every man I know who has come into contact with her.



I discovered this when I had the opportunity to read her WhatsApp messages, and out of the fifteen men I saw, she had been intimate with twelve of them and would often send them photos of the contraceptive pills she had taken.



This situation both angers and saddens me, and I believe that my partner may be struggling with a mental health issue.



While I have decided to end our relationship, I am still invested in helping her and am seeking advice on how best to do so.



ADA/OGB