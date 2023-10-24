Dear GhanaWeb: The guy who believed in my dream and the guy who made the dream come true, who should I marry?

A file photo

Dear GhanaWeb,

I’m lucky to have two men fight for my love. The feeling is kind of nice but it’s making my love life complicated.



Before I became a popular model, I had this guy who saw me through thick and thin.



He believed in my dream and wished to have helped me make it a reality but he didn’t have the money. His motivations were what kept me going because, at some point, I wanted to quit and pursue other careers.



I liked the fact that I had someone who believed in me and it was rare to see such traits in guys of today. We started a relationship and we still see each other.



As I began my modeling career and was beginning to see some progress, I met a man, and the first time we encountered each other, he expressed his feelings for me.

As part of our engagement, he asked my occupation and I told him I was embarking on a journey to become a model.



He laughed and told me he owned one of the successful modeling agencies in Ghana and was willing to make my dreams come true.



I didn’t tell my boyfriend about the help but before he knew it, I was landing modeling gigs and traveling outside the country, and also shooting music videos for famous artists, both in Ghana and beyond.



He just assumed it was my breakthrough and I just went with the flow.



I have developed feelings for the other man. We’ve gone out several times but haven’t accepted his proposal yet.

I don’t want to be selfish so I have decided to be with one person but I don’t know who to choose.



How do I go about this situation?



