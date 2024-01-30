Dear GhanaWeb: What is love without money?

File photo of a confused lady

Dear GhanaWeb,

My siblings and I were raised by our mother. We have a father but he refused to add us to his responsibilities.



Growing up, I watched my mother work tirelessly to fund our education and put food on the table every day.



Life wasn’t easy back then. I asked her why our father wasn’t supporting her. She just sighed and advised me to choose money over love.



I decided not to settle for less and to date men who would provide for my needs, not vice versa.



I’m of age now and in a better position. So far, I am living my dream, and truthfully, a soft life is good.

I met a guy at a cafeteria one day. He is the driver of one of the companies that supplies pastries to the shop.



I don't know how it began but we automatically became friends.



We talked for a while and exchanged numbers as well. The guy is a gentleman and when he took my number, I placed him in the friends' zone because I wouldn’t want anything to do with a driver. He is definitely not in my class.



Right now, I am in love with Samson. He is an amazing person but what will I do with a driver? He can’t cater for my expenses.



He has proposed to me and in this case, if I accept this proposal, I would be the one to take care of him, which means I am breaking my vows.

I genuinely like him and anytime I call to end our relationship, I’m unable to find the words. His voice alone, makes me forget whatever I want to say.



What do I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb



