Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Entertainment
1

Dear GhanaWeb: What is love without money?

Lady Couple Strange File photo of a confused lady

Tue, 30 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My siblings and I were raised by our mother. We have a father but he refused to add us to his responsibilities.

Growing up, I watched my mother work tirelessly to fund our education and put food on the table every day.

Life wasn’t easy back then. I asked her why our father wasn’t supporting her. She just sighed and advised me to choose money over love.

I decided not to settle for less and to date men who would provide for my needs, not vice versa.

I’m of age now and in a better position. So far, I am living my dream, and truthfully, a soft life is good.

I met a guy at a cafeteria one day. He is the driver of one of the companies that supplies pastries to the shop.

I don't know how it began but we automatically became friends.

We talked for a while and exchanged numbers as well. The guy is a gentleman and when he took my number, I placed him in the friends' zone because I wouldn’t want anything to do with a driver. He is definitely not in my class.

Right now, I am in love with Samson. He is an amazing person but what will I do with a driver? He can’t cater for my expenses.

He has proposed to me and in this case, if I accept this proposal, I would be the one to take care of him, which means I am breaking my vows.

I genuinely like him and anytime I call to end our relationship, I’m unable to find the words. His voice alone, makes me forget whatever I want to say.

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ED/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com