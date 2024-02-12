Dear GhanaWeb: What is the best decision to take when you find out your fiancé is sleeping with other men?

File photo of a worried man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have known my fiancé for 7 years. My feelings for her are beyond love which is why I proposed to her last year. Our wedding plans were underway because I couldn’t wait to make her my wife.



I have been busy for a couple of months now, and hardly saw my wife-to-be so I decided to surprise her. She loves surprises.



There’s this program they host on one of the radio stations so I participated. I gave them a card for a spa treatment and the key to that card was my name. All she had to do was mention my name to get access to the card.



I listened to the show to know how things would turn up. The presenter called my girlfriend and she picked up. The presenter went ahead to tell her about everything.



I was hoping to have fun and not hear scary revelations. On her first call, she mentioned a different guy’s name, and that made me stop driving. Her second call was also a different name and I was shocked.

Her third call was still not my name. The presenter got curious and asked who the guys she mentioned were.



This lady boldly answered that they were her boyfriends. She couldn’t guess my name until the presenter mentioned my name to her and that was when she told them I was her fiancé.



She was also told she was live on radio and she screamed.



She has been calling me since the incident and I haven’t picked up any of her calls.



I still love her but I don’t know if I can accept her back.

What do I do?



