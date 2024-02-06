Dear GhanaWeb: Why do men think they need to go through things alone?

File photo of an unhappy woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I’m dating a good, intelligent, and handsome young man but his attitude toward asking for my help when he is in need, I detest.



I’m naturally kind and I extend my kindness to anyone who needs it so what will prevent me from helping the guy I will be getting married to soon?



I am from a wealthy family but he is not. I hid my family’s richness from my ex-boyfriend and he broke up with me because I lied to him. I learned a lesson and decided to be real with my new guy but that is not going well.



This guy prefers to seek help elsewhere when he is financially unstable when I can help.



I can tell he is broke and needs money but this man will never swallow his pride and ask for money from me.



We went on a date and after eating, I ordered the bill to be given to me. We left the restaurant for the house and my boyfriend was angry that I paid for the food. He gave me silent treatment which went on for two days.

Also, we were returning from an all-night service and had to pick an Uber. We stood at the junction for a while all because he was calling friends to send him money so he could pay for the ride. Like why?



There is a plethora of evidence to support my argument but I do not know why guys behave in such a manner.



I push myself to provide some of his needs and when that happens, he gets angry at me.



Isn’t it beautiful if a lady supports her boyfriend?



