Dear GhanaWeb: Why do womanizers get married?

Dear GhanaWeb,

The maltreatment and pain some men inflict on women are mind-boggling. Sometimes, I think God is still punishing us for luring Adam to eat the forbidden fruit.



My friend’s husband is treating her like a slave in their marriage and I wonder if they were in love before they got married or if it was an arranged marriage.



He pays no bills, has shunned his responsibility as a father, and rather invests his money into side chicks. This man is a womanizer and do not think prayer can change him.



Before they got married, I knew there was something off about the guy on the day she introduced him to me. This same guy proposed to me and as a good friend, I told her but she ignored me and stopped talking to me. She accused me of having intentions to steal her boyfriend on a WhatsApp platform.



She didn’t invite me to her wedding but I wasn’t bothered.



After three years, she contacted me and asked that we meet and have a conversation. I do not hold grudges so I accepted her invitation and we met.

I saw my friend and she had changed. The beautiful fair lady I knew; do not even know how to describe her current state. I asked what happened to her and she filled me in on what was happening in her marriage.



She revealed that her husband’s cheating scandal included most of her friends to the extent of having children with them.



I sympathized with her and for some time now, I have been sending her money to feed her children and herself.



But my question is, if you know you can’t be in a relationship with one woman, why do you marry?



