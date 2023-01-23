'Death is wicked' - Teephlow reacts to father's passing

Ghanaian-American based musician, Teephlow

Popular Ghanaian musician, Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, popularly known as Teephlow, has taken to social media to announce the passing of his father.

In a post published on Facebook, he called death terrible and wished his father a peaceful departure.



Teephlow wrote, “death is wicked; rest well, Rest well Dada” alongside a picture of his father on Monday, January 23, 2023.



His brother and manager, Ibrahim Baidoo, also gave some information about the tragic occurrence.



He indicated that even though their father had been unwell, his passing nevertheless came as a surprise while describing him as a remarkable guy who helped mankind, as an educator and a religious leader.

Ibrahim also described him as a proud father who always encouraged Teephlow's musical endeavours.



He furthermore extended his appreciation to the rapper's supporters for showing up in large numbers to send their father off during this trying time.







ADA/BOG