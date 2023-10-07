Death prophecies affect the mental health of celebrities - Clinical psychologist

Clinical Psychologist, Dr Isaac Newman

A Clinical psychologist, Dr. Isaac Newman Arthur, is advising celebrities and public figures to reject public death prophecies, as they can negatively impact their mental health.

In a discussion with Graphic ShowBiz, Dr. Arthur stated that many death prophecies, when revealed publicly, can negatively impact the mental and physical well-being of people.



According to him, receiving such prophecies can lead individuals to make poor decisions that have lasting negative effects on their physical and mental well-being.



“I think the approach is more important than the message. Some prophecies, when revealed publicly, have the potential to disrupt and even ruin people's lives.



“The psychological toll of receiving such prophecies can lead individuals to make ill-advised decisions that have long-lasting negative consequences for their mental health,” he stated.



Dr. Arthur also expressed concerns about how some individuals react to these prophecies.

He cited examples where people have taken extreme measures like bathing in the sea or selling their properties out of desperation to avoid the predicted danger.



Dr. Arthur thus called on religious leaders, especially prophets, to adopt a more sensitive and compassionate approach when delivering such messages.



He stressed the need to consider the psychological well-being of the recipients and suggested that such prophecies could be given in private.



ID/DAG



