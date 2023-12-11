Deborah Vanessa backs Angel Maxine, makes allegations against Speaker of Parliament

Deborah Vanessa, Angel Maxine

Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa has lambasted the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, over their stances on the Proper Sexual Rights and Family Values bill, which is currently before parliament.

This comes after popular transgender Angel Maxine, in an Instagram post in response to the Speaker of Parliament's assurance that the 'Anti-gay Bill' will be passed in Ghana, threatened to expose politicians involved in LGBTQ activities.



Maxine claimed to possess documents containing chats and incriminating information about politicians secretly practising LGBTQ and vowed to reveal the names of MPs and their family members who are allegedly involved in homosexuality if the bill is passed.



Expressing her support in the comment section of Angel Maxine’s post, Sister Deborah urged Angel Maxime on and made some allegations that the speaker was involved in an incestuous affair.



“The Bagbin nu, dem say ebe minor sef he sleep with o. That’s pedophilia and that’s the real crime here,” she said in a post.



She further encouraged Angel Maxine in her attack on MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, Saying, “Give it to that hateful and raging good-for-nothing (Gorilla emoji).”



Deborah Vanessa has been vocal about her stance on sexuality and the rights of members of the LGBTQ community in Ghana.

She has been a staunch opponent of the ‘anti-LGBT Bill” and have been involved in banters with proponents of the bill on social media.



The anti-gay bill, officially named the 2021 Promotion of Appropriate Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.



This legislation criminalizes the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality, imposing severe penalties including up to ten years in prison for LGBTQ+ advocates and three years for self-identifying individuals. The bill also aims to withdraw health services, including HIV medication, from the LGBTQ+ community.



Sam Nartey George, the bill's main sponsor, asserted that homosexuality is not a human right but a lifestyle choice, warning the U.S. against interference by threatening to impact Ghana's business interests.



Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin expressed strong opposition to LGBTQ+ practices, asserting that the bill aligns with constitutional provisions and international obligations.



Human rights organizations, including Rightify Ghana, argue that the legislation undermines progress in HIV/AIDS efforts and constitutes a violation of basic LGBTQ+ rights, echoing concerns raised by the UNAIDS program in 2021.

