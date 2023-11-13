December in GH: Count Down Africa returns with another grand concert

The Count Down Africa Concert returns this December

Source: William Nii Lamptey, Contributor

After organising a successful Count Down concert and treating patrons to astonishing fireworks in December last year, Accra is set to witness another wave of excitement as the highly anticipated “Count Down Africa” show makes a comeback this December.

This electrifying entertainment extravaganza promises to be an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages, showcasing the best of African talent, culture, creativity and astounding fireworks.



The event which is set to hold in Accra, Ghana on December 31 to climax the “dirty December” tagline, seeks to foster connections and build bridges among people from different corners of the world, all brought together by a shared appreciation for Africa’s vibrant arts and culture.



According to the founder of AKvance and Creator of Count Down Africa, Akua Kufuor, “This is not only about Ghana, this is about taking Africa to the world stage of celebrations. What better time to showcase our presence to the world, than from the centre of the world?”



She further revealed that this year’s event is one to look forward to and can’t wait to celebrate Africa like never before.

With award-winning artist, Sarkodie and world-acclaimed comedian Michael Blackson spearheading last year’s event, this year promises not only to be fun but also fully packed with surprises and an exciting lineup with a better enchanting fireworks display.



The highly ticketed event hopes to rewrite the 'December in Ghana' story by captivating the audience with a dynamic fusion of music, dance, fashion, and artistic expression. Renowned artists and personalities from across the African continent will converge on a single stage to celebrate the rich diversity and unity that defines Africa.



From heart-pounding musical performances that span genres to mesmerizing choreography that showcases the continent’s dance heritage, the event promises to keep attendees on the edge of their seats.



