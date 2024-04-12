Decisions on Amerado and Sista Afia's petitions to be revealed soon - Charterhouse PRO

Sista Afia, Robert Klah and Amerado

The Public Relations Officer for Charterhouse, the organizer of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), Robert Klah, has disclosed that his outfit is set to release detailed information about the petitions from some artistes who were not nominated for the awards.

According to him, any errors in the nominations will be addressed and corrected.



Recall that following the release of the 2024 TGMA nominee list, some artistes including Amerado and Sista Afia expressed concerns about not having their songs nominated.



However, speaking on Hitz FM on April 12, 2024, Robert Klah said that meetings concerning the petitions by the TGMA board have been held and that the decisions would be made public at the appropriate time.



“There'll soon be information concerning every submission that has come through about the Ghana Music Awards and the nominees that came out.



“This has to do with the one-week window. It's been over the board. The meeting by the board has been held, and so information will come out.

“If there is any form of error or any form of omission concerning what has been done, it will certainly be communicated, and rectification will be made. So it depends on what the details of the submission are and what the details of the rectification may be.



“So let's just leave that for when it is shared with the public,” he said.



Robert Klah further encouraged artists who have concerns about the nominations to come forward and assured the public that Charterhouse is committed to working with the artists and fostering a positive relationship.



“If any artist for any reason is not comfortable with it, they should reach out to us. It's always good for us to dialogue. My position is to engage with the community so they don't feel for any reason that there's somebody out there against them.



“We are there for you. We are doing this with you, and we want to encourage that kind of relationship every time,” he said.

About the TGMAs



The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, marking its 25th anniversary, is a prestigious event celebrating the achievements of Ghanaian artists across various musical genres.



Telecel has taken over as the official title sponsor for the awards, which were previously known as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



The nominees for this year's awards were announced in Accra, with the ceremony scheduled for 1st June.



Among the most nominated acts are Stonebwoy, with fifteen nominations, Kuami Eugene with fourteen, and Sarkodie with eight.

Last year's big winner, Black Sherif, has six nominations this year.



The event is a significant moment for the Ghanaian music industry, recognizing the hard work and dedication of its artists.



