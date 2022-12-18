Dede Ayew hangs out with Stonebwoy and Davido on his birthday

Black Stars captain, André Dede Ayew on the occasion of his 33rd birthday was blessed to have Stonebwoy and Davido share in his joy at his intimate party.

The music stars had a good time at the residence of the Ghanaian footballer who plays for Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd.



Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy was captured behind the drums as friends lead a 'jama' session. The celebrant who cheered on was showered with accolades.



Davido in a self-recorded video described the Ghanaian player as a legend in football.



Dede Ayew on Saturday, December 17 turned 33 years.



Stonebwoy performed at FIFA Fan Festival on Friday, December 16 as the only Ghanaian artiste.

Nigerian music icon Davido will feature at the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in the match between defending champions France and Argentina on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.



The Afrobeats singer, together with Trinidad Cardona and AISHA, were featured on the official 2022 World Cup soundtrack titled Hayya Hayya (Better Together).







OPD/MA