Deguy GH looks to break through comedy scene via social media skits

Young Ghanaian comedian Ebenezer Boakye-Manu, popularly known as Deguy GH

Young Ghanaian comedian Ebenezer Boakye-Manu, popularly known as Deguy GH, has been making a name for himself on social media due to his funny skits.

The comic actor, who has a large following on social media, also doubles as a digital creator and administrator.



Deguy GH first came to prominence on TikTok in 2022 when he won the Best Young Comedian and Best Actor of the Year awards at the GHTEA 2022 Awards, where he performed a skit on stage.



He also played a title role on the 2020 sitcom “Boys Don Suffer”, which was televised on Detime TV.



He bagged the YouTube Creator Silver Awards in March 2023, with his account becoming one of the top five most trending comedy YouTube channels in Ghana.



Also, Deguy GH emerged as the most excelling TikToker of the Year at the GHTEA 2023 Awards.

Deguy GH’s foray into entertainment started during his days at the Anum Presbyterian Senior High School, where he was among the school’s best dancers.



Through social media skits, he has amassed a large following on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.



He has over 800 comic videos on TikTok with over a million followers within the space of two years, while his YouTube channel has over 200 comic videos with over 100,000 subscribers.



He also has over 400 comic videos on Facebook, with over 300,000 followers and, on Instagram, he has over 100,000 followers with over 300 comic videos.