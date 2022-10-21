0
Dekaay Reno finally releases much-anticipated 'Mood'

Reno K Dekaay Reno

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: Dan Lartey

Emerging Ghanaian artiste, Nana Kwabena Nkrontor Samuel, branded Dekaay Reno has released his new jam, which he titles 'Mood'.

It was produced by B2 of Dope Nation.

The hardworking musician with great potential and mind-blowing talent is very confident of the possible impact of this very song on his career as a singer.

The beautiful song exhibits the craftsmanship of the soon-to-be superstar from Spintex.

Dekaay Reno who has always been an entertainment fanatic since childhood has taken up the world-widely accepted African genre, Afrobeats.

In primary school at a tender age, he started rhyming and playing with words. Later in high school, he began to take music seriously spending much of his time in the studios trying to perfect his craft.

He creates music from his heart, talking about a wide range of topics including love, happiness, partying, money amongst others.

