Dekaay Reno sets October 21 for release of 'Mood'

Dekaay Reno

Source: Dan Lartey

Emerging Ghanaian artiste, Nana Kwabena Nkrontor Samuel who goes by the stage name, Dekaay Reno is set to release a new jam, titled 'Mood' on Friday, October 21, 2022.

The Spintex-based musician with great potential and mind-blowing talent is very confident of the possible impact of this very song on his career as a singer.



Dekaay Reno who has always been an entertainment fanatic since childhood has taken up the world-widely accepted African genre, Afrobeats.



In primary school at a tender age, he started rhyming and playing with words. Later in high school, he began to take music seriously spending much of his time in the studios trying to perfect his craft.

He creates music from his heart, talking about a wide range of topics including love, happiness, partying, money amongst others.



Dekaay released ‘Party’ featuring music duo, Dope Nation about a year ago and has remained predominantly an Afrobeats artist despite his versatility.