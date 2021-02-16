Dela Wosinu Gadri wins Mrs Top of the World 2020 Beauty Pageant

Mrs Top of The World 2020, Dela Wosinu Gadri

Ghana’s Dela Wosinu Gadri, was crowned “Mrs Top of The World 2020” over the weekend.

The event was held virtually to contain the spread of COVID-19.



Organisers of the event, in a press statement, said Dela becomes the first African woman to win the coveted title.



It said along with the ultimate prize, Dela also won Mrs Style Top Of The World 2020.



The statement described Dela,39, as a proud wife and mother of three.



It said she hailed from Dabala in the Volta Region of Ghana but lived in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and was the Managing Proprietor of high-end Hair & Beauty Salon – Delaganza, a destination of choice for most top-class celebrities in the Netherlands.

The statement said Mrs Top Of The World is an international beauty pageant for ladies from 18 to 45 years old.



It said, “the pageant provided equal opportunities to look the best you can be and focus on doing the best you can do”.



The statement said in appreciation of the support from all, Dela used her Instagram page to express her excitement and gratitude, saying, “I will make good use of this crown to help and empower women and the less privileged in Ghana”.



It said the pageant had its fair share of COVID-19 interruptions, which resulted in the originally scheduled date of November 2020 being changed to February 2021.



The statement said Dela was appreciative to the judges for their accurate weighting of her impressive photoshoots, creative hair artistry and innovative presentation about Ghana.

It said Dela took the baton from Fashion Model Aishwarya Gupta, Mrs Top Of The World 2019 from India, fully aware of the enormity of the associated responsibilities.



The statement mentioned the runners up for Mrs Top Of The World 2020 as, Golshan Barazesh from Italy and Viryin Colina from Venezuela.



It said Dela signed for the pageant primarily to carve a platform to become a voice, inspiration and motivation to the less privileged.



The statement said Dela pledged to use the crown to pursue her dream of helping peasant pregnant women and single mothers who hawked in the streets of Ghana.