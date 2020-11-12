Delay acted right by apologizing, the war is between Obrafour and myself - Ayisha Modi

Rapper Obrafour is suing Delay and Aisha over an interview on the Delay Show

Ayisha Modi has reacted to Delay’s decision to distance herself from her court battle involving Obrafour.

The host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso issued a disclaimer over Ayisha Modi and Obrafour’s case after the musician filed a suit against them.



Obrafour did not take it lightly after Madam Modi claimed on Delay’s show some months ago that she invested in the former’s ‘Kasiebo’ project.



A threat from Obrafour to sue Ayisha Modi did not scare her to retract her statement.



After a writ of summons surfaced online, Delay came out with a video to distance herself from the issue.



Following this, a supposed fan of Ayisha berated Delay for such an action.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Ayisha Modi defended that Delay did the right thing.



She stressed that the war is between Obrafour and herself; so she doesn’t want the involvement of Delay.



See a screenshot of her reply below:



