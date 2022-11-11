Delay counts her blessings

Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay has expressed that selecting a car from her garage on a daily basis for her daily rounds, has been one of her challenges.

Citing it as a ‘problem for the rich’, the popular media personality said that the situation should be the kind of ‘headache’ people should yearn for.



Counting her blessings whiles addressing the youth at a conference in Kumasi, Delay said: “I say that my biggest headache sometimes is not knowing which car to use. That is the kind of problem you want to have in life. When you are going out and you don’t know which car to drive.”



Delay, however, established that her success wasn’t funded by a sponsor adding that she started building from scratch.



“It wasn’t handed over to me on a silver platter. I didn’t get any rich man sponsor to help me get to this stage. I worked from the ground up. I started Delay sardine with just a container. By God’s grace, I’m able to import about seven to eight containers. You can see the products all over in town, right?”



According to Delay Foods founder, to date, people still doubt that she owns such merchandise.



For such people, she understands their misbeliefs but the fact still remains that she has become an accomplished entrepreneur and media personality.

“Some people still ask whether the Delay products are mine. I understand them because how can it be mine if not God? It's like a dream. It's like a story which doesn’t add up for many people. It was just a few years ago I started.”



Watch the video below:











EB/BB