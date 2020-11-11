Delay dissociates herself from the famous ‘Obrafour-Aisha Modi’ scuffle

Media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay has detached herself from the ongoing fight between Ghanaian rapper Obrafour and Ayisha Modi, popularly known as ‘She-loves-Stonebwoy’.

Delay who was sued alongside Ayisha Modi for defamation against the Ghanaian rapper has established that she sees no reason to be involved in the lawsuit since she was only doing her job.



According to the Delay Show host, the fact that she was asking questions that led to Ayisha Modi’s outburst does not mean that she should be associated with whatever comments Ayisha passed about Obrafuor.



To her, she does not endorse whatever ‘She-loves-Stonebwoy’ said during the said interview.



“In August this year, I interviewed Ayisha Modi and while the interview was ongoing, issues relating to Obrafour popped up. I want to state that I was only asking questions and given answers in return. I don’t see why I should be involved in this issue. I do not endorse whatever my guest said about Obrafour and I de-associate myself from whatever issue that is happening between them. Wherever Obrafour is, I send him lots of warm greetings and I want him to understand that I know nothing about the issue,” Delay said in a video posted on her Instagram wall.

Nonetheless, Ghanaian hiplife musician Eliot Michael Okyere Darko, known in the showbiz space as Obrafour, has dragged Stonebwoy’s biggest fan, Aisha Modi, and media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso ‘Delay’ and the producers of her show to the Accra High Court over defamatory statements.



The “Moesha” hitmaker’s action follows some claims made by Aisha Modi on ‘The Delay Show’ regarding how she sponsored Obrafour’s ‘Kasiebo’ album and got nothing in return.



Aisha Modi claimed that she single-handedly invested an amount of $45,000 into the said album which he dropped a decade ago but got nothing in return.



