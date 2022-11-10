Delay drags Nkonkonsa, revisits Abena Korkor’s ‘licking claims’

Delay, in a bid to correct Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah popularly known as ‘Nkonkonsa’ after citing a factual inaccuracy in a post about her, resuscitated his alleged encounter with Abena Korkor.

Earlier in an address to the youth at an event held in Kumasi, Delay while establishing the importance of being an independent woman said she aspires to be ‘a rich wife’ and not the ‘wife of a rich man’.



“Everybody wants to be oga wife. I’m part of the few that want to be a rich wife. There’s nothing wrong for a man to also experience a marriage in which his spouse is also rich and can support,” she stated at a youth conference in Kumasi.



Eugene, however, shared excerpts of the video where Delay made such assertions with the caption: “I have my own money; I want to be a rich wife – Delay tells future husband.”



He continued in his report saying, "Media Personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, has made it clear that she won’t in any manner depend on her future husband.



"The TV and radio presenter turned businesswoman told a group of young people at an event that she is economically secure and would never have to rely on her future husband for her upkeep or anything."

The broadcaster who felt misquoted took to his comment section to strongly hit back.



“I said I wanted to be a rich wife. I never said I was rich, Eugene Licky licky, Lickstowel. Abena Korkor is calling you."



The Abena Korkor dig.



In 2021, socialite Abena Korkor made some sexual allegations against Eugene. This evoked reactions from all quarters. After the accusation, the blogger and his wife penned down messages on social media affirming their love for each other on the ocassion of their anniversary.



Read the post below:







