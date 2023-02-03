Delay expresses shock as Abeiku Santana blocks her

Deloris Frimpong Manso is a popular Media Personality

Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has expressed disbelief after being blocked by renowned radio journalist Abeiku Santana.

This comes after Mr. Santana became a trending topic on social media after he was 'ignored' by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite at his 61st birthday party.



In a post Delay shared on her Twitter handle, she asserted that she didn’t commit any crime to be blocked by the Despite Media Group employee, with a screenshot to back her claim.



“But I haven’t done anything, oo,” Delay tweeted on February 3, 2023.



Following the TV show host's post, a presidential staffer named Samuel Bryan Buabeng tweeted that he too had been blocked by Abeiku.



This gave some netizens the room to air their views on why Abeiku was blocking some people after he went viral for allegedly trying to impress Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

In some social media reactions, a user said, “I’m not sure Santana himself would do this.. maybe the one managing his account.”



Another user added, "Delay, don’t mind Abeiku Santana, okay; he’s being emotional. Who likes trolling more than him?”



“Did you laugh at the child, or you didn’t???” a third asked.





