Delay flaunts her cleavage in new video

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Television and radio presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso on some days, loves to go wild by flaunting what she got in videos or photos with her social media followers.

In a TikTok video published on October 14, the media personality gave followers a sneak peek of what lies in her bosom. As the saying goes, if you've got it flaunt it!

Rocking a peach corporate dress that was below knee level, Delay, decided to give social media users something to talk about by showing off her cleavage, an area of attraction.

In the self-recorded video, she bragged about being highly endowed and alerted observers of her plans to go wild for her Friday look.

"No pressure at all for today, I am just looking my best, everything is on display and it is overflowing," she teased.

In a separate post that captured Delay wearing the same outfit, she announced that she had signed a new ambassadorial deal.

OPD/DA

