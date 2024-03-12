‘Delay gradually losing her relevance by interviewing prostitutes, Snapchat slay queens’ – Showboy

Ghanaian socialite, Sam Safo, also known as ‘Showboy’, has poked Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), over the quality of guests she has invited to her show in recent times.

Showboy’s observation of Delay’s current trend of hosting ‘sub-standard’ guests on her show comes shortly after her interview with Snapchat socialite, Dulcie Boateng, went viral.



Dulcie, a well-known Snapchat influencer leading a five-member, all-female gang, affectionately referred to as the 'geng,' recently featured as a guest on Delay's show. The ensuing reactions from netizens have been ceaseless and diverse.



Considering the history of The Delay Show's 'guest seat,' which has hosted a wide range of dignitaries, including seasoned politicians, Showboy believes that Delay took a dip in standards by interviewing someone like Dulcie.



In a video shared on Snapchat, Showboy stressed that Delay, who has earned ‘Ghana’s Oprah Winfrey’ spot over the years, is gradually losing her credibility.



“I’m not trying to be a hater, salty or anything but I have so much respect for Delay. Since we were kids growing up, Delay had the best platform in Ghana. If you’re lucky enough to be interviewed by Delay, then it means you’re on top of your game. But when I returned from prison and went to her channel recently, I saw the type of people that have been on her show lately and I was disappointed. They are all ‘nobodies’. Delay, you are Ghana’s Oprah Winfrey but you are interviewing Snapchat girls. Prostitutes. If nobody tells you, I will.

“If you’re interviewing these Snapchat girls, are you also inviting gangsters on your show? You are losing your credibility; you have embarrassed yourself. You are interviewing these people because they have some clout or followers. Is that what you are chasing now? Is that what you are using your precious time for? You have solid networks in Ghana and this is how you would like to use it?” he fumed.



He further established that his criticisms aren’t in any way meant for clout chasing.



“I don’t want to be on your platform. I am not doing this because I want attention or want to be on your show, but because I might speak my mind to an extent you wouldn’t like. I’m not even sure you’d want me on your show because you might not release that particular interview. I will respond to your stupid questions with stupid answers,” he stressed.





Background



Delay’s interview with Dulcie Boateng touched on her plush lifestyle on social media, her source of wealth, and some controversies she has been involved in.



The brand influencer, who rose from selling skincare products to sex enhancement products, opened up about her upbringing, family, and social life.



