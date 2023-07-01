Delay hints of joining politics soon

Sat, 1 Jul 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com
Renowned television personality and businesswoman, Deloris Frimpong Manso known popularly as Delay has expressed interest in joining politics in the future.
She made this known when she engaged her followers on Twitter in a Q&A session Thursday night.
Delay believes she has got what it takes to join the political scene to contribute her quota to the development of Ghana after achieving some level of success in both entertainment and business.
A follower with the handle Ralph Ahyi-Mensah’s question read “Do you have the ambition to be a politician?”
Delay answered in the affirmative that “Yes I do!”.
Delay will join a number of entertainers including John Dumelo who have joined politics should she walk the talk.
