Delay is not worth celebrating as a role model - Adu Sarfowaah fires

Media personality, Deloris Frimpong aka Delay

Adu Sarfowaah says celebrated media personality Deloris Frimpong, popularly known as Delay is not worth celebrating.

According to actress Adu Sarfowaah, she does not regard Delay as a role model because she hasn’t done anything important since becoming a star.



In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom plus Fm, she said the youth who wish to venture into showbiz should not consider Delay as a role model.



She stressed that her Delay Show lacks good content because all she cares about is trending on social media.

The actress also touched on the food products Delay sells and said she’s yet to see her open a factory for the products she claims she sells.



