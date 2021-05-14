Delay is the most stingy woman the world has produced – Afia Schwarzenegger

Delay

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has said that Deloris Frimpong Manso known popularly as Delay is the most stingy human being she has ever met in her life.

According to her, she will rather build a relationship with a poor person than a stingy person because the poor person will give when he/she has but a stingy person will not.



She then indicated that her choice of a poor individual is because of her relationship with Delay who because she didn’t want to spend told her that they were on a slimming course and will not eat meanwhile when she bought food with money, Delay joined her in eating.

“I will choose a poor person because such a person will want to give you some money when he/she gets. I won’t choose a stingy person because of my experience with Delay. She is the most stingy person I’ve ever met in my life. Because she will buy food for me to eat, she will say we are on a slimming course. But when I buy food with my money she will eat.”