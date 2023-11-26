Delay opens up on how she deals with social media trolls

Media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

Popular media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso also known as Delay has talked about how she deals with negative comments about her on social media.

She explained that she does not pay keen attention to what people say about her personality on social media because it does not add anything to her life and growth in the profession.



Delay stated that the only thing she sees about her is the fact that people admire her by patronizing her products and making her popular TV show (The Delay Show) trend number one on YouTube whenever a new episode is released.



In a video shared on her Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, Delay reiterated that she only sees the positive things people say about her and that any other thing does not concern her.



Below is how the conversation panned out between the interviewer whose identity is not known and Delay.



Interviewer: I want to find out, so you are out there on social media there are a lot of hates and things people say. Like the bad energy and comments that come from people about you, how do you deal with that?



Delay: I have not seen any bad comments or energy about me maybe I don't go to the extent of looking for it because I don’t really care. All I can say is I see the love people have for me. My products are out there and people are buying. My show is on YouTube always trending number one, these are the things that I see so it is all good.

Delay sometimes faces criticism from other celebrities and some members of the public with regard to her interviewing questions on her show.



