Delay reacts to ‘The New Force’ beating NPP, NDC in a Twitter poll

Delay (left) and Cheddar (right)

Popular media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, has reacted to poll results in which Kwame Asare Bediako, well known as Cheddar, whose 'The New Force' political movement emerged first among the political parties in the country.

In the poll which was organized by GhOne TV on their X platform, The New Force topped with 39, 82% of the votes, followed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with 39.19%, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) finished third with 12.99% and Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change finishing last with 8%.



In reaction to the poll results, Delay noted that is a good sign for Cheddar’s ‘The New Force’ to defeat the two dominant political parties in the country and urged him to do better in his campaign as they prepare for the 2024 general elections.



Delay in her remark seemed surprised by the poll results but did not speak further as she appreciated The New Force for their exploits.



“Ooh saaa, ooh ok. Ooh, I see. Ooh Nice one,” Delay wrote on her X page in reaction to the poll results in which ‘The New Force’ topped.



Cheddar officially unveiled himself as the man behind The New Force political movement after the convention programme scheduled to take place at Independence Square was cancelled at the 11th hour due to unforeseen circumstances.

The news was met with mixed reactions on social media, with some individuals expressing doubts about his chances of leading the country.



SB/OGB



