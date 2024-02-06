Delay’s facial expression as DopeNation explain why they are not dating

Television show host Deloris Frimpong Manso, fondly referred to as Delay appeared visibly perplexed by DopeNation's explanation for their single status despite the fame and success associated with being musicians as her facial expressions and demeanor noticeably changed during their discussion on her show.

The music duo who are also twins said they had shared values and ideas, including their growing belief that love is a façade.



“Most people who are in love happen to be in a situation where it's all in their heads. You feel happy about it but for that same momentum you have with feeling happy, you can feel very sad the day you'll be heartbroken,” they said as they seamlessly completed each other's sentences.



"So, we feel like it's a scam. It's a scam because it's only real when you believe in it. When you don't believe in it, it's like a facade,” they added, stressing that, “Being committed to someone is expensive” because “you may not know their whereabouts and activities when you are away from you”.



Meanwhile, the duo have said they were born out of wedlock and first encountered their father when they were fourteen.

They added that despite the absence of paternal affection until the age of fourteen due to their father's estrangement, an intentional desire to foster a continuous familial bond is persistently thwarted. It is only when they grant an interview and mention him that he finally reaches out for a conversation.



In their interview on The Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb, DopeNation said, “After reconnecting and thrashing issues out, there’s been silence again.” Regardless, they look forward to “going back to visit him”.







