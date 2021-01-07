Delay wants to interview ‘trending’ Carlos Ahenkorah

Carlos Ahenkorah (in brown) accosted over ballot snatching

The NPP MP for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, is trending on Ghana’s Twitter sphere hours after he took oath of office and witnessed the swearing in of President Akufo-Addo at the forecourt of parliament.

His public snatching of a ballot paper during the election of a speaker of the new parliament has made him talk of social media. Twitter indicated that the New Patriotic Party, NPP, lawmaker had stayed top of trends for hours.



Reacting to Ahenkorah’s ‘display’, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, host of the Delay Show tweeted that she wanted to interview the Tema West lawmaker. Delay is known for her high-profile interviews which are characterized by controversial and persistent questioning.





I have to interview Carlos Ahenkorah ???? — delorisfrimpongmanso (@delayghana) January 7, 2021

On social media, people across the political divide have slammed the MP for his action and parliament as a whole over the clashes that characterized the dissolution of the last parliament and the swearing in of the new house.Ahenkorah has yet to publicly comment on the incident. He flatly rejected all requests for an interview when Joy News caught up with him after the presidential investiture.

It is not the first time Ahenkorah has courted public condemnation. He lost his deputy ministerial post last year when he visited a voters registration center at a time he was supposed to be in COVID-19 isolation.





Inauguration of 8th parliament: The moment when Carlos Ahenkorah snatched the ballot papers. #7thTo8thParliament pic.twitter.com/wwf6NVZIsN — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) January 7, 2021

Someone said Carlos Ahenkorah was really doing temple run... ???????? — miss forson (@lydiaforson) January 7, 2021

I’m going to replay Carlos Ahenkorah for the next two hours, frame by frame ??



Epic movie can come out — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) January 7, 2021