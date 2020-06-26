Entertainment

Delay writes interesting letter to herself to celebrate her 38th birthday

Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has written a letter to remind herself of the struggles she has been through to be who she is today.

Read it below:



Dear Self,



You’ve seen too much pain, hurt, loss, grief, disappointment, heartbreak, and betrayal.



You are a woman who has been overstretched, doors were closed in your faced, the odds were truly against you.



Deep within, you’ve also always known that you’re a force. You’ve held on to your self-worth regardless of other people’s myopic definition of your value.



You’ve put up a good fight and the results are beginning to show.

Today, as you celebrate your 38th BIRTHDAY, arise above and beyond any bitterness and past failures!



You are ready to step into your next dimension with God who is and has always been by your side.



Smile on, your friends and family love you and the love of your life, is here with you on your special day With love,



Delay!





