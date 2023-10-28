Delayed grief ruined my marriage - Jim Iyke recounts how his marriage fell apart

Jim Iyke

Nollywood star, Jim Iyke has narrated how his marriage fell apart due to delayed grief.

Speaking during the TeaTalk podcast, Jim Iyke disclosed that losing his mother affected him in his marriage because they were quite close.



The actor who is currently divorced also disclosed that he tried to hold back the pain he felt at the time because of the African culture of men holding back their pain and being seen as a weakling if they let it out. He added that he ended up fighting for the wrong things because he didn’t grieve properly.



He also said that while his ex-wife tried so much to help him, she expected him to reciprocate the same love but he wasn’t forthcoming. Jim also revealed that he will get married again and enjoy being married. He also disclosed that while his marriage has ended, he has understood who he is now, wiser, and far more successful.

The actor added that anybody coming into his space now must come correctly as it would be on his terms.



Watch the video below:



