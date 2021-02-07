Dele Momodu mourns mother of former Miss Ghana Shadia Buari

Elizabeth Mirabelle Donkor died aged 61

Nigerian media personality, Dele Momodu, has mourned the passing of Elizabeth Mirabelle Donkor, mother of a former Miss Ghana, Shaida Buari. Reports say her mother died aged 61.

Madam Donkor’s death was reported late last week by Shaida through a social media post – her Facebook name is Barbie Nubi.



Momodu posted a video today on Twitter with the accompanying text reading: “Ghana has lost a rare gem... Rest in Peace Aunty BETTY MIRABLE ODONKOR...” The collage shows a video collection of the deceased at different times in joyous mood.



Shaida won the Miss Ghana pageant in 2002 and is currently Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Founder at Founder Serenity Centre Ghana. Her father is one-time MUSIGHA president Alhaji Sidiku Buari.

She is founder and administrator of widely followed private Facebookpage “Tell It Moms.” Its bio reads: “A family-oriented platform that serves as a portal for resolving motherhood issues, a forum that presents a unifying force for parents.”



