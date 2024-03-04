Delmi Media and Entertainment signs new artist, Cee Levelz

Cee Levelz

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

Delmi Media and Entertainment, a renowned record label with a global footprint, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its roster: the exceptionally talented music artist known as Cee Levelz, born Ebenezer Quayson.

With a strategic focus on nurturing and promoting diverse musical talents, Delmi Media and Entertainment continues to make waves in the music industry both in Ghana and beyond, with its headquarters based in Canada.



Cee Levelz, the stage name of Ebenezer Quayson, is a multifaceted artist whose musical journey is as diverse as his talent. Cee Levelz brings a unique blend of Afrobeat, R&B, and soul to the table, captivating audiences with his distinctive sound and captivating lyrics.



Hailing from Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, Cee Levelz's roots run deep, and his music reflects the rich cultural heritage of his homeland.



At Delmi Media and Entertainment, our mission is clear: to discover, nurture, and amplify the voices of emerging and established artists from around the world. With a commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and excellence, we provide our artists with the support, resources, and platform they need to thrive in today's competitive music industry.

Headquartered in Canada but deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture, Delmi Media and Entertainment serves as a bridge between diverse musical landscapes, bringing the best of both worlds to our global audience.



With his signing to Delmi Media and Entertainment, Cee Levelz is poised to make a lasting impact on the music scene. His authentic storytelling, infectious rhythms, and soulful melodies resonate with listeners of all backgrounds, earning him a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim.



As he continues to hone his craft and share his music with the world, Cee Levelz is set to leave an indelible mark on the industry and inspire future generations of artists.



As Cee Levelz embarks on this exciting new chapter of his career with Delmi Media and Entertainment, we invite music lovers everywhere to join us on this journey. Together, we're shaping the future of music, one beat at a time. Stay tuned for more updates, releases, and exciting collaborations from Cee Levelz and Delmi Media and Entertainment.