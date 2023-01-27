Denrele Edun opens up about his sexuality

Media personality, Denrele Edun

Media personality Denrele Edun has opened up about his sexuality in an interview.

Speaking in a podcast with Nedu, he described himself as “fruity” a term used to define someone that belongs to the LGBTQ+ community.



According to the host of ‘The Honest Bunch” podcast, Nedu and his colleagues had discussed the whole ‘fruity’ term among male celebrities.



He claimed that 90 percent of males in the entertainment industry are fruity.



The 41-year-old TV presenter, in a post, said he was gay and one who makes men go crazy.



Edun wrote: “NEDU: 90% of Male Celebrities are FRUITY.

“ME: I am so FRUITY, I’m a FINE-APPLE! And I make a MAN-GO crazy! Such a cute-CUMBER!



“Last Slide: Wanna sing this song for my VALEN-LIME (as Valentine is around the corner).



“P.S: Trust me, I missed my boat! Got to the jetty late. Sighs.”



Check out the post below:



