Dentaa Amoateng reveals interesting names of her children and why she chose those names

Akosua Dentaa Amoateng, Entrepreneur and Actress

British-Ghanaian entrepreneur and actress Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE has revealed the names of her children and the interesting reason behind her choice of names.

While speaking on Talklifegh, Dentaa revealed that she has given birth to four adorable children by the Grace of God and they bear some beautiful local names.



According to Dentaa, her first and eldest child is 12 years old and goes by the name “Nokware” which means “truth” while her second child who is 10 years of age is called “Adansie” which means “testimony”.



Dentaa and her husband named their 9-year-old third child “Ewiaa” while the fourth and last born is called “Enidze3”. She added that she won’t be adding to her number of children.

Explaining the reason behind the choice of local names for their children, the actress who is also the International Relations Manager for football club Asante Kotoko revealed that it was important for herself and her husband to choose those names in order to sell Ghana to the world.



Dentaa said, to her family, calling their children by local names was one of the ways of selling the country to the diaspora. She mentioned that a mere mention of the names of her children who school abroad can spark questions about where they got it from – an answer to which makes Ghana go global.



